Iowa football brings back the wings with new gold alternate uniform

Iowa is going gold for one game this season. The Hawkeyes unveiled alternate uniforms Thursday with a nod to a short-lived design from the 1990s.

Iowa will wear gold jerseys, gold pants and gold socks on Oct. 12 against Penn State. The black helmets will have gold facemasks.

The jerseys feature a “wings” design from the 1990s on the shoulders. The new version is black, but not gold, so the common banana peel comparison won’t be as apt this time.

» Photo gallery: Iowa's original "winged" uniforms"

The last time Iowa wore alternate uniforms was, of course, a blackout design in 2017 against Ohio State. That resulted in a 55-24 Hawkeyes win.