Iowa Football

Iowa football brings back the wings with new gold alternate uniform

Hawkeyes will wear special design vs. Penn State

The Gazette

Iowa is going gold for one game this season. The Hawkeyes unveiled alternate uniforms Thursday with a nod to a short-lived design from the 1990s.

Iowa will wear gold jerseys, gold pants and gold socks on Oct. 12 against Penn State. The black helmets will have gold facemasks.

The jerseys feature a “wings” design from the 1990s on the shoulders. The new version is black, but not gold, so the common banana peel comparison won’t be as apt this time.

» Photo gallery: Iowa's original "winged" uniforms"

The last time Iowa wore alternate uniforms was, of course, a blackout design in 2017 against Ohio State. That resulted in a 55-24 Hawkeyes win.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Iowa football's original 'winged' uniforms from the 1990s

Iowa football's most-interesting 2019 games: No. 10 Middle Tennessee State

Iowa State football look ahead: Recent Cy-Hawk history probably doesn't tell us much about 2019

Iowa football's 2019 over/under number is 7.5 again

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on this: Bakery fights to stay open, coffee shop set to close

80 years ago, Scattergood took in refugees fleeing Nazis

Cedar Rapids automated traffic cameras begin issuing tickets Monday

Iowa Workforce Development debuts new resource site for Social Security disability benefits and employment

Boeing eyeing 737 MAX approval by October, some crash victims refuse to settle

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.