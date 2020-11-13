Iowa football at Minnesota: Live score updates, highlights, how to watch

A little less than a week after earning their first wins of the season, Iowa (1-2) and Minnesota (1-2) try to even their records Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Oh yeah, and Floyd of Rosedale is on the line, too.

The Hawkeyes are still dealing with some offensive line shake-ups, but guys like Mark Kallenberger stepped up in a 49-7 win over Michigan State last week. And receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is back in the lineup after a one-game suspension. Minnesota, meanwhile, is coming off a 41-14 win over Illinois in which it got 224 yards rushing and four TDs from Big Ten offensive player of the week Mohamed Ibrahim.

Iowa enters as a 3-point favorite. Here’s the breakdown from Jeff Johnson and our staff picks.

Stay tuned for live updates and enjoy Friday Night Lights, Big Ten West edition.

Iowa at Minnesota game details

Kickoff time: 6:05 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 380

Listen online: TuneIn

