Iowa at Nebraska preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

The Heroes Trophy is up for grabs at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., as the 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5) in Big Ten football.
Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.
Predictions
Line: Iowa -5.5
Marc Morehouse — With this weather, I feel a little like Bruce Willis in “Armageddon.” Yeah, let’s fly a comet to Lincoln in a really cool toupee. Like Bruce Willis. Iowa 23, Nebraska 13
Mike Hlas — I’ve been to Lincoln on Thanksgiving night several times since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. I always head to the nearest Phillips 66 for a Colt 45 and Slim Jims. Iowa 24, Nebraska 17
Jeff Johnson — I’d feel so badly for our neighbors to the west if they don’t get to travel to a bowl game again this season. So ... Nebraska 21, Iowa 16
Beth Malicki — I hope this Black Friday you have fuzzy socks and a warm beverage in equal proportion to killer deals and close parking spots. Iowa 24, Nebraska 17
Ben Visser — Remember when Nebraska was a trendy pick to win the Big Ten West? Iowa 24, Nebraska 14
Todd Brommelkamp — Don’t ask for an explanation because there isn’t one. This doesn’t make any sense. Like, at all. Nebraska 20, Iowa 17
Watch, listen live
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: BTN
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]
Listen online: TuneIn
