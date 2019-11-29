Iowa Football

Iowa at Nebraska preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Hawkeyes and Huskers close regular season on Black Friday

Iowa and Nebraska play for the Heroes Trophy. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Heroes Trophy is up for grabs at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., as the 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5) in Big Ten football.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Predictions

Line: Iowa -5.5

Marc Morehouse — With this weather, I feel a little like Bruce Willis in “Armageddon.” Yeah, let’s fly a comet to Lincoln in a really cool toupee. Like Bruce Willis. Iowa 23, Nebraska 13

Mike Hlas — I’ve been to Lincoln on Thanksgiving night several times since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. I always head to the nearest Phillips 66 for a Colt 45 and Slim Jims. Iowa 24, Nebraska 17

Jeff Johnson — I’d feel so badly for our neighbors to the west if they don’t get to travel to a bowl game again this season. So ... Nebraska 21, Iowa 16

Beth Malicki — I hope this Black Friday you have fuzzy socks and a warm beverage in equal proportion to killer deals and close parking spots. Iowa 24, Nebraska 17

Ben Visser — Remember when Nebraska was a trendy pick to win the Big Ten West? Iowa 24, Nebraska 14

Todd Brommelkamp — Don’t ask for an explanation because there isn’t one. This doesn’t make any sense. Like, at all. Nebraska 20, Iowa 17

Pregame links

» Iowa vs. Nebraska a rivalry, yes. A blood feud? Uh, no

» No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska: The Big Analysis

» With an Iowa sports psychologist's help, Hawkeyes figure out what gets them unfocused

» Tyrone Tracy emerges at wide receiver for Iowa in Brandon Smith's absence

» Fun Facts: Iowa football vs. Nebraska, the David Bowie edition

» Does Iowa respect Nebraska? Hawkeyes say of course they do

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Nebraska

Watch, listen live

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: BTN

Live streamFox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen onlineTuneIn

The Gazette

