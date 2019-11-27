Fun Facts: Iowa football vs. Nebraska, the David Bowie edition

The original Black Friday was dark indeed. It was in 1929. It kicked off the Great Depression.

But we were a federal republic then, the republic held, and let’s hope it always does.

Fast forward to Black Friday 2019. The focus (here) is on a college football game, Iowa vs. Nebraska. It isn’t nearly as dramatic or devastating as what happened on that day the stock market crashed 90 years ago. So let’s realize that and have fun with it. Which can only lead to ... Fun Facts.

1. Iowa has won the last four games in this series. The longest streak in the rivalry was Nebraska’s eight straight wins from 1931 to 1941. Six of those games were decided by one score, and four were settled by one point.

2. Iowa’s Keith Duncan leads the nation in field goals with 27. The FBS record for a season is 31 by Georgia’s Billy Bennett, in 2003. The Bulldogs played 14 games that season. Bennett went on to a career in music and teaching.

3. The record for field goals in a game is 7, shared by Nebraska’s Dale Klein (1985) and Western Michigan’s Mike Prindle (1984).

4. Klein was a walk-on. Duncan is a walk-on.

5. Nebraska had nothing but winning football seasons from 1962 to 2001. If it loses to Iowa, this will be its third-straight losing season and fourth in the last five years.

6. Huskers sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez has 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. When he was a sophomore quarterback at Nebraska, Scott Frost had two TD passes and was intercepted five times. He quarterbacked a 13-0 Huskers team in his senior season, 1997.

7. Frost was an assistant coach at Northern Iowa in 2007-08.

8. Frost’s mother, the former Carol Jean Moseke, is from Cedar Rapids, Nebraska.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

9. Iowa closes the 2020 regular season with a home game against Wisconsin on a Saturday. Nebraska will close the 2020 regular season at home against Minnesota on Black Friday.

10. Nebraska covered the point spread for the first time in its last eight games last Saturday with its thumping of Maryland. Only Akron has a worse record against the spread than the Huskers’ 2-9.

11. The Huskers have played before 761,928 fans this season. The Hawkeyes have played before 752,038.

12. Nebraska has six more points and six more first downs than its opponents this season. Iowa has 37 more first downs and 125 more points than its foes.

13. Both teams’ starting running backs (Tyler Goodson of Iowa, Dedrick Mills of Nebraska) are from Georgia. Goodson got a scholarship offer from Nebraska.

14. Atlantic, Iowa is closer to Lincoln than Iowa City, which doesn’t explain why a western Iowa town is called “Atlantic.” The actual answer is kind of a letdown. Local legend says the town’s founding fathers estimated it was about halfway between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and flipped a coin, with Atlantic presumably winning.

15. Kearney, Neb., is 1,733 miles from Boston and 1,733 miles from San Francisco. It could have been called Pacific or Atlantic.

16. Meanwhile, Lincoln, Neb., was named for President Abraham Lincoln, though Lincoln died two years before Nebraska got U.S. statehood.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Hometown Pride Collection New apparel & home items in the Gazette Store from our Hometown Collection. Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Solon items! View Collection

17. Kool-Aid was invented in Hastings, Neb., in 1927. Hastings observes Kool-Aid Days every August.

18. Nebraska rhymes with Alaska. They don’t look alike.

19. This game is for the Heroes Trophy. Let us remember what David Bowie sang and as co-written by Bowie and Brian Eno. We can be heroes. Just for one day.