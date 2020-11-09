Depth-Chart Monday: Ihmir Smith-Marsette back listed as starting receiver for Iowa Hawkeyes

CEDAR RAPIDS — Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s suspension apparently is over at one game.

The senior wide receiver is listed as a starter in Iowa football’s depth chart for Friday night’s game at Minnesota, which was released Monday afternoon.

Smith-Marsette practiced with the scout team last week, according to Hawkeyes Coach Kirk Ferentz, but missed this past Saturday’s game against Michigan State after being arrested the early morning hours of Nov. 3 for suspicion of drunken driving. Ferentz said Smith-Marsette had to pass through university athletics department protocols before being reinstated for games, including counseling.

Other depth-chart news included the absence of offensive linemen Koy Cronk and Kyler Schott in the two deeps. Both started the first two games but missed the Michigan State game because of what is believed to be an injury (Cronk) and mononucleosis (Schott).

The starting line against MSU was Alaric Jackson, Cody Ince, Tyler Linderbaum, Cole Banwart and Mark Kallenberger (left tackle to right tackle) and that quintet is listed to start against Minnesota (6:05 p.m./FS1). Speaking of mononucleosis, sophomore middle linebacker Jack Campbell, the intended starter who has missed all three games with the illness, is listed as the backup this week to starter Seth Benson.

There is still no listing of defensive tackle Austin Schulte, another intended starter whom Ferentz said in Michigan State postgame comments might be cleared to practice again this week after missing the first three weeks for an undisclosed reason.

The Big Ten announced Monday that walk-on junior Charlie Jones has been named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week. Jones returned five punts for 105 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown that keyed Iowa’s 49-7 blowout of Michigan State.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Daraun McKinney has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, the fourth player to do so since the start of the season. McKinney, from River Rouge, Mich., has played all three games this season on special teams, though he has not been listed on the two deeps.

McKinney follows redshirt freshman running back Shadrick Byrd, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Yahweh Jeudy and sophomore wide receiver Calvin Lockett as Iowa players seeking to transfer.

Iowa announced 30 positive COVID tests from last week in its athletics department, the highest amount in weeks. The number of negative tests was 596, for a positivity rate of five percent.

