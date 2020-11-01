Iowa football WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI

Iowa football player Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested in Iowa City early Sunday morning on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Hours after the Hawkeyes’ loss to Northwestern — at 1:27 a.m. — the 21-year-old wide receiver was pulled over on southbound Riverside Drive at Myrtle Avenue for going 74 mph in a 30-mph zone, according to the Iowa City Police Department. Smith-Marsette was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.

The officer said he had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech and smelled of alcohol. The officer also stated in the criminal complaint that Smith-Marsette admitted to drinking and failed a preliminary breath test. According to a Datamaster result, his breath alcohol concentration was 0.13%.