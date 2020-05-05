Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht picks Iowa football and baseball

Once in a while, a college football prospect with potential in another sport ends up with the Hawkeyes.

Brody Brecht might be the next one of those for the Hawkeyes.

The 6-4, 200-pound wide receiver, who had 35 catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns last fall for Ankeny, picked Iowa over Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska last week. According to HawkeyeReport.com, when Brecht committed, he had head football coach Kirk Ferentz and head baseball coach Rick Heller on the conference call.

They said, cool, let’s do this.

“They said they would both try their best and we can make it work,” Brecht told HawkeyeReport. “It was really cool to have two head coaches from a Big Ten school right there talking to you. They were really cool about it.”

Let’s not get into the number of Hawkeye football players who’ve ended up playing two sports under Ferentz. There aren’t many. Football takes a huge bite.

But Brecht heard what he needed to hear. Of course, Iowa football recruits come with Rivals.com profiles. Brecht has a profile on the Perfect Game website.

Perfect Game digs Brecht’s prospects in baseball.

“Fastball topped out at 90 mph with big angle and late cutting life, velocity comes easily. Showed tightness and snap to a 12/6 curveball. Pitching coach’s dream. Outstanding athlete who has major school football offers. Very good student. Named to the National Indoor Showcase Top Prospect Team.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It’ll be interesting to see how far the two-sport thing goes. Hawkeyes and now NFL dudes Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa came to Iowa with serious bona fides in the shot put and discus. They never made it over to track and field.

Obviously, this wasn’t a deal breaker for Brecht, who’s been going to Iowa games since he was “ball boy” age. He did need to see a baseball green light from the Iowa staff.

“I’ve kind of had a feeling for a while now, but I just wanted that clarification that the Zoom meeting gave me as far as doing both baseball and football,” Brecht told HawkeyeReport.com.

Brecht is the 13th commitment for Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class. His commitment came on the heels of Olathe, Kan., wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Yes, they have talked about a “super duo” scenario. And let’s allow that, because recruiting, committing and eventually signing is the time for big dreams.

At 6-4, Iowa projects Brecht as an X receiver (plays on the outside, same position as senior Brandon Smith). Bruce is slated for the slot.

“The first person I called was (wide receivers) coach (Kelton) Copeland,” Brecht told HawkeyeReport.com. “He was really excited about it. I actually was on FaceTime with him the same time as Arland Bruce. Coach Copeland told us if he wasn’t 40 years old he’d be doing back flips.”

Brecht’s commitment was Iowa’s fifth in a nine-day span. The Hawkeyes are in rare air as far as national (seventh) and Big Ten (second, behind Ohio State). Yes, the rankings are nice and it’s great to have stars, but the signing period begins Dec. 16 and that is a ways off.

Brecht did post a video of him running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. In the one prep track meet of 2020, Brecht won the 200 meters (22.76 seconds) and finished third in the 60.

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com