Arland Bruce IV, Kansas City wide receiver-to-be, commits to Iowa

Iowa's 2021 class is up to 13 commitments; Bruce also had an offer from Iowa State

North Olathe (Kan.) athlete Arland Bruce IV committed to play football at Iowa on Tuesday.
It is easy to get lost in the stars with college football recruiting. Sometimes, you only see the stars without really checking out, you know, what the prospect did on the field.

With Olathe (Kan.) North High School quarterback/running back/athlete Arland Bruce IV, that’s walking past an incredible junior year that included 2,487 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns. Bruce followed his father, Arland Bruce III (who won two Grey Cups playing wide receiver in the Canadian Football League), and earned the Thomas A. Simone Award, which has been given to the top Kansas City metro player for the last 37 seasons.

Bruce also threw for 404 yards and five TDs for Olathe North, which finished as the runner-up in Kansas Class 6A football last fall.

Iowa recruited the 5-10, 185-pounder as a wide receiver, specifically as a slot receiver. Bruce, who picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State and Tulsa, made the call Tuesday afternoon, tweeting out “Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be in this position. After a very thought through decision with my family, I am excited to announced I committed to the University of Iowa.”

Iowa recruiting director Tyler Barnes tweeted Tuesday that the Hawkeyes found a “Swiss Army Knife” in Bruce. In translation, that means Bruce can do a lot of things. Some schools might’ve thought of him as a running back. In December and January, Bruce told HawkeyeReport.com that Iowa had him projected as a wide receiver. There are Swiss Army Knife things that come along with that, like returning kicks and punts.

But what about the three wide receiver carries in the Holiday Bowl, two of which went for TDs? Also in the Holiday Bowl, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette nearly completed a TD pass to wide receiver Brandon Smith. The Swiss Army Knife thing could come with some real possibilities.

Bruce is the 13th commitment for Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class. Iowa has picked up six commitments since COVID-19 has set in, including four in the last seven days. The NCAA invoked a “dead period” when the pandemic began. This means no face-to-face contact, visits or showing up to watch the prospect play a sport.

Rivals.com has Iowa’s current class ranked No. 7 in the nation and third in the Big Ten.

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

 

