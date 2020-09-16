From 'Big When' to kick the tires and light the fires, Big Ten football returns to action

In just over a month, the Big Ten Conference went from “no football” and “we’re not revisiting no football” to turning the stadium lights on Wednesday morning for the 2020 fall season.

The Big Ten will resume football with games beginning Oct. 24.

During that time, testing for the coronavirus has progressed. Rapid saliva testing is now available. Also, Big Ten officials ramped up their understanding of myocarditis and how it and the virus affect athletes.

As the pressure for “return to play” built with the beginning of the college football season, the Council of Presidents and Chancellors did finally revisit football this fall during a flurry of activity last weekend.

Wednesday it announced stringent testing and protocols for teams and, oh yeah, a reversal of its Aug. 11 decision to postpone. We’ll let the Big Ten use its language for “football is back.”

From the release: “The decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the COP/C and Commissioner Kevin Warren to ensure a collaborative and transparent process.”

The COP/C adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

The initial vote to postpone the season was 11-3, with Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska voting to play. On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten said the vote to return was unanimous.

Let’s take a second to talk about Warren, who’s become the go-to scapegoat during this and for good reason. When Warren announced the decision to postpone, there was no follow-up, no stated reason and league athletics directors and football coaches were left with very little explanation and the huge task of cutting $100 million in revenue out of their budgets.

At Iowa, this played out with the cutting of four sports and a budget that was $120 million in 2020 shrunk to $23 million for 2021.

It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out for Warren, who’s in his first year as commissioner and faced a once-in-a-lifetime situation with the league’s response to COVID-19.

Here’s reaction from Iowa athletics director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz:

“The seriousness of the pandemic is still very real, but I’m pleased for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we’ve been able to create a path forward,” Barta said in a statement. “The medical professionals at every Big Ten institution have worked tirelessly to create strong protocols that can be consistently applied to every campus. The frequency, availability, and reliability of daily testing was a game changer. This announcement has been much anticipated as it relates to football, but the path forward approved by our Presidents and Chancellors was important for all sports. I’m thankful for the time President (Bruce) Harreld, and every Big Ten campus leader, dedicated to this resolution.”

Iowa was aligned on playing from day 1, for what it’s worth.

“This is welcome news for all of our players, coaches and fans,” Ferentz stated. “Our focus is now to train and prepare to compete on October 23-24, recognizing the health and safety of our players is our number one priority. I am proud of the attitude and work ethic our players have displayed over the past several weeks of uncertainty. The players are very excited to play and the coaches are excited to coach them. Go Hawks!”

More on the details of return to play:

— There is no bye week. There is a 21-day suspension of play for players testing positive and the shutdown threshold is 5 percent positivity rate on a team.

The safety stakes are high.

— The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals who are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded before each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, head team Physician at Ohio State and co-chair of the Return to Competition task force medical subcommittee. “The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”

— Each institution will designate a Chief Infection Officer (CInO) who will oversee the collection and reporting of data for the Big Ten Conference. Team test positivity rate and population positivity rate thresholds will be used to determine recommendations for continuing practice and competition.

— All COVID-19 positive student-athletes will have to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing to include labs and biomarkers, ECG, Echocardiogram and a Cardiac MRI. Following cardiac evaluation, student-athletes must receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university for the primary purpose of cardiac clearance for COVID-19 positive student-athletes. The earliest a student-athlete can return to game competition is 21 days following a COVID-19 positive diagnosis.

— In addition to the medical protocols approved, the 14 Big Ten institutions will establish a cardiac registry in an effort to examine the effects on COVID-19 positive student-athletes. The registry and associated data will attempt to answer many of the unknowns regarding the cardiac manifestations in COVID-19 positive elite athletes.

This part is important. How the league will determine when to shut teams down.

From the Big Ten’s release: The Big Ten Conference will use data provided by each Chief Infection Officer (CInO) to make decisions about the continuation of practice and competition, as determined by team positivity rate and population positivity rate, based on a seven-day rolling average:

Team positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered):

Green 0-2%

Orange 2-5%

Red >5%

Population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk):

Green 0-3.5%

Orange 3.5-7.5%

Red >7.5%

Decisions to alter or halt practice and competition will be based on the following scenarios:

Green/Green and Green/Orange: Team continues with normal practice and competition.

Orange/Orange and Orange/Red: Team must proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention (alter practice and meeting schedule, consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition).

Red/Red: Team must stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days and reassess metrics until improved.

The daily testing will begin by September 30, 2020.

The Big Ten will have a news conference at 9:15 this morning.

