Iowa Hawkeyes

University of Iowa Athletics projecting $75 million deficit, and that's with winter sports

'If the winter and spring sports do not compete, there would be additional reductions'

University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta discusses findings of the independent review of issues of racial dispari
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta discusses findings of the independent review of issues of racial disparities in the program during a press conference in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department is projecting a $96.9 million drop in revenue this budget year — and that is if its winter sports do compete and generate income.

With that massive slide to $23.2 million in fiscal 2021 income from $120.1 million last year — fueled primarily by the elimination of football revenue — UI Athletics is projecting a $74.8 million deficit, as it still will be on the hook for nearly $98 million of expenses.

In a budget report scheduled to go before the Board of Regents next week, UI Athletics reports the deficit “will require outside assistance to bridge the financial shortfall.” And it stressed the already-dire outlook “assumes having normal winter and spring competitions, with reduced attendance capacity.”

“This budget assumes not having fall sports in the spring, as a worst-case scenario,” according to the UI regents report. “If the circumstances change, there would be the potential for additional income and expenses for those fall teams competing in the spring.

“Additionally, if the winter and spring sports do not compete, there would be additional reductions in revenue and expenses.”

The UI Athletics Department already transferred $3.6 million from reserve funds in the 2020 budget year, leaving a balance of more than $4 million in reserve, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Tristan Wirfs, Michael Ojemudia make good first impressions in NFL games

Big Ten football inches toward possible return in a COVID-19 world that won't be a smooth ride

On Iowa Podcast: Will Big Ten football return this fall?

Enjoying a little normal football in these abnormal times

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Financial decision led to Cedar Rapids First Ave. McDonald's closing

Iowa State reports 112 more COVID-19 cases

Derecho windstorm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

Des Moines teen dies in shooting police say was self-defense

Time Machine: The story of a stowaway from Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.