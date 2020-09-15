University of Iowa Athletics projecting $75 million deficit, and that's with winter sports

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department is projecting a $96.9 million drop in revenue this budget year — and that is if its winter sports do compete and generate income.

With that massive slide to $23.2 million in fiscal 2021 income from $120.1 million last year — fueled primarily by the elimination of football revenue — UI Athletics is projecting a $74.8 million deficit, as it still will be on the hook for nearly $98 million of expenses.

In a budget report scheduled to go before the Board of Regents next week, UI Athletics reports the deficit “will require outside assistance to bridge the financial shortfall.” And it stressed the already-dire outlook “assumes having normal winter and spring competitions, with reduced attendance capacity.”

“This budget assumes not having fall sports in the spring, as a worst-case scenario,” according to the UI regents report. “If the circumstances change, there would be the potential for additional income and expenses for those fall teams competing in the spring.

“Additionally, if the winter and spring sports do not compete, there would be additional reductions in revenue and expenses.”

The UI Athletics Department already transferred $3.6 million from reserve funds in the 2020 budget year, leaving a balance of more than $4 million in reserve, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

