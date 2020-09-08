Staff Columnist

Outside money pours into Iowa's U.S. Senate race

More out-of-state campaign money favors Theresa Greenfield

U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield speaks last November during the Finkenauer Fish Fry at the Hawkeye Downs Expo C
U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield speaks last November during the Finkenauer Fish Fry at the Hawkeye Downs Expo Center in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

While the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Joni Ernst and challenger Theresa Greenfield can at times feel like a contest between who can be more “aw shucks Iowa,” the biggest money being spent on their campaigns is from outside the state.

Ernst, a first-term Republican, faces Greenfield, a Democrat and real estate businesswoman, in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

The race is drawing national attention not just because it’s competitive — polls have shown a close race, with many saying Greenfield has a small lead — but also because it figures to play a prominent role in which party emerges from the November election with control of the Senate.

A close race with the political balance of the Senate at stake just begs for millions of outside dollars to be spent.

And myriad groups have readily complied.

So far, Greenfield is getting more help from beyond Iowa’s borders, according to the nonprofit, nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Groups aligned with national Democrats and liberal issue groups have been more active than their Republican and conservative counterparts, the center found.

The Senate Majority PAC, a political organization linked to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has spent $11.8 million supporting Greenfield, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Senate Democrats’ official campaign arm, has spent $1.3 million attacking Ernst, according to the center.

The Senate Majority PAC’s financial support has come from the Democratic dark money group Majority Forward and Fred Eychaner, a Chicago media publisher and major Democratic donor. Both have contributed $8 million, the center said.

A dark money group is so labeled because it is not required to publicly divulge its donors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As for liberal issue groups: a PAC affiliated with Emily’s List, which works to elect women who support abortion rights to office, has spent $2.6 million; the anti-dark money group End Citizens United has spent $2.5 million; and the gun safety group Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund has spent $2.2 million, all supporting Greenfield and opposing Ernst, the center said.

Another noteworthy outside spender in Iowa is the Lincoln Project, which was created by Republicans and conservatives who oppose President Donald Trump. That group has spent $202,000 opposing Ernst’s re-election, according to the center.

Outside Republican groups have been helping Ernst, too, but to a lesser degree, according to the center’s analysis.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has spent $7.5 million attacking Greenfield, primarily on her business record, and the Senate Leadership Fund, which is aligned with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has spent $3.6 million supporting Ernst and opposing Greenfield, the center reported.

Americas PAC has spent $1.3 million supporting Ernst. That group received $5 million from Illinois Republican megadonor Richard Uihlein, co-founder, director, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Uline Corp., according to the center.

With two months remaining before the Nov. 3 election, and so long as polling continues to show a close race between Greenfield and Ernst, these numbers will only grow.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government. His column appears Monday in The Gazette. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Staff Columnist ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

'Iowa City Police Log': An amusing and enraging view of law enforcement in Iowa

Joni Ernst is so skeptical, except when we need her to be

Mask mandates are enforcable if you enforce them

When trees are more than just trees to us

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Other derechos have raked Iowa over the years

Is Sen. Chuck Grassley's annual 'Full Grassley' tour of 99 Iowa counties the gold standard or gaslighting?

The coronavirus in Iowa, six months and counting

As Iowa City schools start online, parents unsure what to do with their kids

Why did Kim Reynolds target Linn?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.