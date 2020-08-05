Donald Trump, Joni Ernst have slight leads in poll of registered Iowa voters

CEDAR RAPIDS — In Iowa, Republicans President Donald Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst are leading, but their races are within the margin of error in a new poll of registered voters.

Both the presidential and United States Senate race are competitive, Monmouth University found in a live poll of 401 registered voters July 30 to Aug. 3.

In the presidential race, Trump is leading Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden 48 percent to 45 percent with 3 percent supporting Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 3 percent undecided.

Unlike previous polls of the Senate race, Ernst, who is seeking reelection to a second term, is leading her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, by the same margin — 48 percent to 45 percent. Libertarian Rick Stewart get support from 2 percent, independent Suzanne Herzog, 1 percent and 3 percent are undecided.

When likely voters are asked, the race gets tighter with Ernst leading 48 percent to 47 percent, according to Monmouth.

“Ernst won a competitive open seat contest six years ago. Greenfield is giving the incumbent a run for her money to hold onto it,” according to Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute in New Jersey.

The Monmouth poll earned an A+ with a slight Democratic bias, according to FiveThirtyEight.com’s rating of pollsters.

The poll also found that 40 percent of Iowa voters say it is very likely they will vote by mail rather than in person this November. Another 1 percent are somewhat likely to do this, 12 percent are not too likely, and 30 percent are not at all likely. In many counties, active voters will receive a vote-by-mail application for the 2020 general election. Just 20 percent report that they regularly voted by mail in past elections.

