University of Iowa bus commuters to be surveyed about Iowa City-North Liberty commuter rail line

IOWA CITY — Bus riders coming to and from the University of Iowa campus will get a chance to weigh in on a potential Iowa City-North Liberty commuter rail line between now and the end of the year.

According to a news release from the city of Iowa City, surveyors from the Kansas City-based ETC Institute will be riding Iowa City Transit, Coralville Transit and Cambus buses through the end of the year asking riders about their interest in the weekdays. The voluntary surveys will be done with tablet computers.

The Iowa City-North Liberty commuter rail line would use the existing Cedar Rapids and Iowa City (CRANDIC) rail line to connect the communities.

Passengers have previously been surveyed about a potential passenger rail line as part of the Iowa City Area Transit Study, the city said. The latest survey is focused on University of Iowa-related travel.

