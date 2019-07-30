Woman who shot Iowa City Police Officer multiple times with BB gun arrested after release from hospital

IOWA CITY — The woman who shot an Iowa City police officer multiple times with a BB gun Monday afternoon has been released from the hospital and arrested.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced Tuesday evening that Cierra M. Lewis, 25, faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and assault with a weapon on a peace officer, a Class D felony.

Authorities said Lewis was a suspected of shoplifting at a business at 11 Highway 1 West around 3:29 p.m. Monday. During the investigation, Lewis refused an officer’s commands and pulled a gun on the officer. Police said Lewis shot multiple times at the officer, hitting him in the face and causing a “serious injury requiring medical treatment.” The incident took place near a bus stop at 1200 S. Riverside Dr.

The weapon was later determined to be a “replica-style CO2 BB-pistol,” according to Iowa City police criminal complaints.

Authorities said the officer — who has not been identified — fired his weapon and hit Lewis. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the DCI investigates the officer-involved shooting.

Court records show Lewis was arrested for shoplifting earlier this month. Coralville police said Lewis was seen inside the Kum & Go at 205 Second St., around 9:59 p.m. July 2 taking merchandise. She was recognized by store employees when she returned to the store the following day. She faces one count of fifth-degree theft for that incident.

Records show Lewis was booked at the Johnson County Jail at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday.