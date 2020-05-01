Public Safety

Woman killed in Friday morning Cedar Rapids shooting was pregnant, police say

Victim is identified, suspect charged with murder

Police officers guard the scene of a shooting on 30th Street Northwest in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 1, 2020. One woman
Police officers guard the scene of a shooting on 30th Street Northwest in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 1, 2020. One woman was found dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/

A 25-year-old woman, who was fatally shot early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Cedar Rapids, was pregnant when she died.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Asia Taqara Grice and another 25-year-old woman were shot around 4:40 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 1610 30th Street NW.

When Officers arrived, police said Grice was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At 11 a.m. several people could be seen standing in small groups across the street from the apartment complex, the entrance of which was roped off with yellow crime-scene tape and guarded by two officers.

Some in the crowd were hugging and crying, others were talking quietly, all looked wide-eyed and shocked. None at the scene were willing to comment on the record.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined the shooting was intentional and a suspect was quickly developed and taken into custody.

Investigators determined the suspect — who was later identified as 26-year-old Johnnie Osborne IV — had fled to the Rodeway Inn at 4011 16th Avenue SW, police said. He was located outside of a room at the inn and taken into custody at 7:19 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Osborne was arrested Friday afternoon and faces charges first-degree murder, nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy; attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Morning assault on woman in Iowa City reported, the second similar assault this week

Third suspect arrested in connection with shooting death at Cedar Rapids Kum & Go

Former Linn County deputy sues county and sheriff for harassment he endured from co-workers

How does a city stop gun violence in a pandemic?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coronavirus 'doesn't discriminate' says St. Luke's patient after 35-day hospital stay

New coronavirus cases in Iowa hit another record

Spielman's Event Services closes after 30 years due to pandemic's economic impact

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 1: Iowa schools receive federal aid to address coronavirus costs; EntreFEST switches to digital format

Gazette business panel to discuss Corridor city planning, community engagement

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.