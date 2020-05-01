Woman killed in Friday morning Cedar Rapids shooting was pregnant, police say

A 25-year-old woman, who was fatally shot early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Cedar Rapids, was pregnant when she died.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Asia Taqara Grice and another 25-year-old woman were shot around 4:40 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 1610 30th Street NW.

When Officers arrived, police said Grice was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At 11 a.m. several people could be seen standing in small groups across the street from the apartment complex, the entrance of which was roped off with yellow crime-scene tape and guarded by two officers.

Some in the crowd were hugging and crying, others were talking quietly, all looked wide-eyed and shocked. None at the scene were willing to comment on the record.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined the shooting was intentional and a suspect was quickly developed and taken into custody.

Investigators determined the suspect — who was later identified as 26-year-old Johnnie Osborne IV — had fled to the Rodeway Inn at 4011 16th Avenue SW, police said. He was located outside of a room at the inn and taken into custody at 7:19 a.m.

Osborne was arrested Friday afternoon and faces charges first-degree murder, nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy; attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury.

