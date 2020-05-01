Public Safety

1 woman killed, another injured in early morning shooting in Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex Friday in northwest Cedar Rapids resulted in the death of one woman and the injury of another.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 4:40 a.m. to an apartment complex at 1610 30th Street NW where they found two women had been shot.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the second woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was targeted and an adult male suspect was developed. Officers and investigators determined the alleged suspect had fled to the Rodeway Inn, 4011 16th Avenue SW.

When they arrived at the inn, the police department said officers encountered the suspect outside a room at the Rodeway Inn and took the man into custody at 7:19 a.m.

There is an active, ongoing homicide investigation, police said. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

 

