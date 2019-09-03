Public Safety

Woman, 19, critically injured in early morning Cedar Rapids crash

Also suspected in striking parked cars 1 mile away

The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City early this morning after a bystander pulled her from her crashed vehicle in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Amadea Marline Temple, 19, suffered life-threatening injuries at 2:09 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash west of J Street and 66th Avenue SW, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Temple was alone in the vehicle.

As emergency responders arrived, Temple’s 2010 Suzuki Kizashi was on fire in an open field near the intersection.

Police said she was identified as a suspect involved in striking several vehicles about 1 mile away in a parking lot in the 200 block of Kirkwood Court SW before the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and the hit-and-run incident.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Burger King in SE Cedar Rapids

Walmart will stop selling handguns and some ammo, will no longer allow open-carry in stores

Person of interest in smoke shop shooting in SW Cedar Rapids charged as accessory

After crash death, grieving mother finds hope through Horizons survivors program

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Perfect Game helps promising young baseball players get noticed - at a cost

52 rural Iowa hospitals at risk of closing under public option, analysis shows

The story behind the railroad depot in Marion's City Square Park

Senior living boom: $34 million expansion at Cottage Grove Place nearly done

What's next for online gambling in Iowa?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.