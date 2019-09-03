Woman, 19, critically injured in early morning Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City early this morning after a bystander pulled her from her crashed vehicle in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Amadea Marline Temple, 19, suffered life-threatening injuries at 2:09 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash west of J Street and 66th Avenue SW, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Temple was alone in the vehicle.

As emergency responders arrived, Temple’s 2010 Suzuki Kizashi was on fire in an open field near the intersection.

Police said she was identified as a suspect involved in striking several vehicles about 1 mile away in a parking lot in the 200 block of Kirkwood Court SW before the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and the hit-and-run incident.