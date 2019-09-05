Public Safety

Teen gravely injured Tuesday in fiery crash has died, Cedar Rapids police say

Amadea M. Temple, 19, was pronounced dead Wednesday

A Cedar Rapids teen died Wednesday afternoon after sustaining significant injuries in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Amadea M. Temple, 19, was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Police said Temple was gravely injured at about 2 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle drove off the road west of J Street and 66th Avenue SW and crashed, resulting in the vehicle catching fire. At this point in the investigation, police said they are not releasing any details as to what happened or how the wreck occurred.

When first responders arrived on the scene, police said Temple’s 2010 Suzuki Kizashi was in an open field, fully engulfed in fire. A bystander, police said, had pulled Temple from the vehicle. She was the only person in the car, officials said.

Police said Temple was also identified as a suspect involved in striking several vehicles in a parking lot in the 200 block of Kirkwood Court SW prior to the crash near J Street and 66th Avenue SW.

Both the crash and the hit-and-run wrecks remain under investigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa beach advisories down in 2019

Kirkwood fields 'messages' over ousted professor who claimed antifa link

Former Eastern Iowa nurse sentenced to over a year in prison for stealing patients' meds

Pedestrian tunnel planned for Riverside Drive in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

At Rustic Hearth Bakery, attention to detail keeps fresh bread rising in Cedar Rapids

Treading Water: Millions of dollars riding on water quality in the Midwest

Beer made Milwaukee famous. Can water quality keep the legacy alive?

Cargill refocuses on original site for rail yard

Funny business suits Kathleen Madigan

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.