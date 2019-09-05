Teen gravely injured Tuesday in fiery crash has died, Cedar Rapids police say

A Cedar Rapids teen died Wednesday afternoon after sustaining significant injuries in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Amadea M. Temple, 19, was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Police said Temple was gravely injured at about 2 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle drove off the road west of J Street and 66th Avenue SW and crashed, resulting in the vehicle catching fire. At this point in the investigation, police said they are not releasing any details as to what happened or how the wreck occurred.

When first responders arrived on the scene, police said Temple’s 2010 Suzuki Kizashi was in an open field, fully engulfed in fire. A bystander, police said, had pulled Temple from the vehicle. She was the only person in the car, officials said.

Police said Temple was also identified as a suspect involved in striking several vehicles in a parking lot in the 200 block of Kirkwood Court SW prior to the crash near J Street and 66th Avenue SW.

Both the crash and the hit-and-run wrecks remain under investigation.

