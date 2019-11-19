Watching South Park while driving leads to arrest for Iowa City man

IOWA CITY — There’s a time and a place for watching South Park.

When you’re driving is not one of those times. When you’re driving and you’re high is definitely not one of those times.

And Iowa City man learned that lesson the hard way Monday morning.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, an officer pulled over 18-year-old Griffen J. Vogelgesang Maurer around 7:11 a.m. in the area of Dodge and Jefferson streets after witnessing him watching South Park on his phone while driving. Police said when the officer made contact with Vogelgesang Maurer, his car smelled heavily of marijuana and he admitted to recently smoking. He handed over marijuana, a pipe and grinder to the officer, police said.

Police said Vogelgesang Maurer showed signs of impairment during standard field sobriety tests and a breath test showed no presence of alcohol. After a drug evaluation, police determined he was too high to be safely driving.

Vogelgesang Maurer was arrested and faces charged of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance, both serious misdemeanors.

