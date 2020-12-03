Public Safety

Warrants related to recent gun violence served at Iowa City homes

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Warrants related to recent acts of gun violence were served at three Iowa City homes Thursday.

According to the Iowa City Police Department, the Iowa City Metro Special Response Team and Johnson County Special Emergency Response Team served warrants at 1316 Dover Street, 219 S. Riverside Court and 2021 Taylor Drive at 9 a.m. Thursday. All warrants were related to recent shooting incidents in the city, police said.

The warrants were served without incident and are part of an ongoing investigation.

