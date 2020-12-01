University of Iowa student accused of extortion

IOWA CITY — A University of Iowa student faces an extortion charge.

According to a University of Iowa Department of Public Safety criminal complaint, on April 26, 20-year-old Vy N. Dinh, of Iowa City, told the victim she would go to the police and say she had been sexually assaulted by him unless he paid her $1,000. The alleged threat took place at the Catlett Residence Hall.

Dinh was arrested and faces one count of extortion, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

