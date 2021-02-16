Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting

Public Safety

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police have identified the victim in Friday’s homicide.

Police said Quincy H. Russom, 19, of Iowa City was shot and killed in the 600 block of South Governor Street. Police were called to an apartment building around 7:54 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. There, officers found Russom’s body.

A witness told police three men had entered the residence, shot Russom and fled. Police have said the shooting was not random, but the specifics of the homicide are still under investigation. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The shooting death marks Iowa City’s first homicide of 2020 and first in approximately 10 months. Kejuan Winters, 21, of Iowa City was shot and killed at 1960 Broadway Street on April 20, 2020.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case, which remains under investigation by police, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

