Vehicle in fatal I-380 crash may have ramped off piled snow to railroad tracks below

A vehicle lies on its roof along 4th Street SE under Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
A vehicle lies on its roof along 4th Street SE under Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A vehicle that flipped off Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday leading to the death of a 59-year-old man appears to have ramped off snow piled on the shoulder to the railroad tracks below near Fourth Street and A Avenue NE, a public safety official said on Tuesday morning.

Authorities are also considering a medical condition as a possible cause of the crash, said Greg Buelow, spokesman for the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

“Accident reconstruction specialists are awaiting results of the autopsy and toxicology reports,” Buelow said. “Therefore, there still is an active investigation.”

The man has not yet been identified pending notification of family members.

At 4:11 p.m., Monday, police officers and firefighters were called to the crash on A Avenue near Fourth Street NE. The driver was heading north on I-380 when he lost control of the vehicle and went over the guardrail on the S-curve, landing on the railroad tracks below near A Avenue and Fourth Street NE.

The vehicle landed on its roof, crushing the cabin. The driver was found dead when emergency crews arrived at the crash.

Traffic was shut down at A Avenue and First Street NE, including the I-380 north on ramp from First Street while crews worked on the scene.

This section of I-380 sees upward of 75,000 vehicles per day, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation

