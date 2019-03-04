Vehicle flips off I-380, causes closure to I-380 NB access at 1st St NE

According to Public Safety Communications Coordinator Greg Buelow at 4:11 p.m. police officers and firefighters were called to a vehicle accident on A Avenue near Fourth Street NE.

The initial reports are that the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-380 and flipping off the interstate highway.

The accident has also had an impact on the access to I-380 NB at the First St. NE access ramp.

Traffic is shut down at A Ave and 1st St NE, including the I-380 NB on ramp from 1st St NE, until further notice.

Police have asked that individuals traveling through this area attempt to find alternative routes so that rescue crews have access to work on scene.