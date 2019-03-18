Spring Flood Watch Map: Monitor the crest of the Cedar River
The Gazette  

As the Cedar River is expected to reach a crest of 18.6 feet Monday into Tuesday, the National Weather Service will be updating the forecast and current readings every hour. You can monitor these levels with this map.

Public Safety

Updated Cedar Rapids road closures as Cedar River now predicted to crest at 18.3 feet

The Gazette

The flood warning for the Cedar River at Cedar Rapids continues, with the National Weather Service expecting a crest of 18.3 feet tonight. The flood stage was 18.1 feet at 9:45 a.m. today.

-

Updated road closures for Cedar Rapids:

• Edgewood Rd NW fully closed to all traffic between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive

• Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW

• Ely Road closure at Old River Road

• Otis Rd

• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St SW

• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd

• A St SW

• Bowling St between A and C St SW

• Old River Rd

• 1st St NW between E Ave and Penn Ave NW

• J St SW

-

Recently Opened:

• Bowling St SW from 33rd Ave to 41st Ave

• Hawkeye Downs Rd from 6th St to J St SW

The Gazette

