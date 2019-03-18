Updated Cedar Rapids road closures as Cedar River now predicted to crest at 18.3 feet

The flood warning for the Cedar River at Cedar Rapids continues, with the National Weather Service expecting a crest of 18.3 feet tonight. The flood stage was 18.1 feet at 9:45 a.m. today.

-

Updated road closures for Cedar Rapids:

• Edgewood Rd NW fully closed to all traffic between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive

• Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW

• Ely Road closure at Old River Road

• Otis Rd

• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St SW

• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd

• A St SW

• Bowling St between A and C St SW

• Old River Rd

• 1st St NW between E Ave and Penn Ave NW

• J St SW

-

Recently Opened:

• Bowling St SW from 33rd Ave to 41st Ave

• Hawkeye Downs Rd from 6th St to J St SW