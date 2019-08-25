Two-car crash kills man in Fairfax Sunday

An 81-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when a 17-year-old girl turned her car into the path of his oncoming vehicle in Fairfax.

Around 9:45 a.m., the man and a 78-year-old female passenger were traveling northbound on Williams Boulevard as the southbound teen turned left at Prairie Avenue, according to a news release by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicles collided almost head on.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The teen also was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.