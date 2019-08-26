Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in Sunday morning crash

Then Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 81-year-old man who was killed in a nearly head-on vehicle wreck Sunday morning as Larry Lee Luther, of Amana.

According to the sheriff’s office, Luther was killed when a 17-year-old girl — identified as Megan Gradoville, of Cedar Rapids — turned her car into the path of his oncoming vehicle in Fairfax.

Around 9:45 a.m., Luther and Donna Kay Luther, 78, who was a passenger, were traveling northbound on Williams Boulevard as the southbound teen turned left at Prairie Avenue, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicles collided almost head on.

Luther was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Gradoville also was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts, the sheriff’s office said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

