North Liberty man accused of sexually abusing child

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, between Sept. 1, 2019 and May 30, 2020, 38-year-old Trumell A. Roberts sexually abused the juvenile victim twice. Police said Roberts also made other inappropriate contact with a child and repeatedly exposed himself to the victim over a four-year period.

Roberts was arrested Tuesday and faces two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony; one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony; and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years in prison.

