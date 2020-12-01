Public Safety

North Liberty man accused of sexually abusing child

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, between Sept. 1, 2019 and May 30, 2020, 38-year-old Trumell A. Roberts sexually abused the juvenile victim twice. Police said Roberts also made other inappropriate contact with a child and repeatedly exposed himself to the victim over a four-year period.

Roberts was arrested Tuesday and faces two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony; one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony; and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa student accused of extortion

Man robbed after woman pepper sprays face, two men jump him, Iowa City police say

Felon released early from prison in drug robbery arrested again in SW side shooting incident

Second Iowa prison officer dies of COVID-19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

November is Iowa's deadliest month of COVID-19

State certifies Miller-Meeks wins Iowa U.S. House race by 6 votes. A legal challenge is likely

Will Iowa hospitals see a post-Thanksgiving COVID surge? They are preparing

Thousands stay in residence halls as University of Iowa shifts online

Iowa's 2020 election officially a record-breaker with over 1.7M votes cast

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.