Public Safety

Iowa City man faces burglary charge after swiping hotel key and getting a room

Troy M. Frazier
Troy M. Frazier

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces charges after allegedly helping himself to a Coke and a hotel room.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 9, 32-year-old Troy M. Frazier entered the Hilton Garden Inn, 328 S. Clinton St. Police said Frazier went into the lobby, hid from hotel staff and stole a can of Coca-Cola.

After walking to the front desk and realizing no staff was around, Frazier proceeded to reach over the counter and take two room keys, police said. Police said hotel staff confronted Frazier later that morning when they realized he was in a room. Frazier was escorted to the lobby and told to pay, but left instead, police said.

Police said the night in the hotel was valued at $169.23 and Frazier had no means to pay. When Frazier was taken into custody, he was found with a small bag of meth, police said.

Frazier was arrested and faces charged of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Marion man linked to Chris Bagley slaying gets prison on firearms charge

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 12 years for sexually abusing child

Marion man dies in crash on Robins Road

Second suspect charged in 2017 shooting death of Leland Harris

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa professor questions America Needs Farmers marketing with Iowa football

Developer drops plans for Banjo Block project in downtown Cedar Rapids

This rural Iowa hospital is creating a pipeline to train and retain doctors

At Stone Thrown Pizzeria in Cedar Rapids, dough is the canvas

Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale celebrates 60 years during fall concert Friday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.