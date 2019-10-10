Iowa City man faces burglary charge after swiping hotel key and getting a room

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces charges after allegedly helping himself to a Coke and a hotel room.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 9, 32-year-old Troy M. Frazier entered the Hilton Garden Inn, 328 S. Clinton St. Police said Frazier went into the lobby, hid from hotel staff and stole a can of Coca-Cola.

After walking to the front desk and realizing no staff was around, Frazier proceeded to reach over the counter and take two room keys, police said. Police said hotel staff confronted Frazier later that morning when they realized he was in a room. Frazier was escorted to the lobby and told to pay, but left instead, police said.

Police said the night in the hotel was valued at $169.23 and Frazier had no means to pay. When Frazier was taken into custody, he was found with a small bag of meth, police said.

Frazier was arrested and faces charged of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

