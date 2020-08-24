Public Safety

Police: Suspect admitted to Iowa City stabbing at convenience store

Trell Grant
Trell Grant

IOWA CITY — The suspect in last week’s stabbing had a history with the man he attacked, police said.

Trell T. Grant (aka Terrell Grant), 34, who is homeless, faces charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery in the Aug. 20 stabbing. Iowa City police said Grant went to Deli Mart, 1920 Lower Muscatine Road, around 11:55 p.m. Aug. 20 armed with a knife. Police said Grant immediately approached the clerk on duty and began stabbing him “quickly and repeatedly” until the clerk opened the cash register.

Grant left the scene with money from the register, but left his bag behind, police said. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police said they tracked down Grant and he identified himself in the surveillance footage. He admitted to stabbing the clerk — who suffered life-threatening injuries — and admitted entering the store intending to either stab the clerk or rob the store, police said.

Grant also allegedly told investigators he had issues with the clerk, according to criminal complaints.

Attempted murder and first-degree robbery are both Class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police shooting of Black man stirs unrest in Wisconsin city

Iowa City man faces possible prison time after break-in, assault

Father of man killed at his son's funeral in Davenport says the shooting was accidental, not murder

Iowa City police seek out protesters struck by car Friday night after locating the vehicle and driver

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Maskless students pack bars before University of Iowa classes resume

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

University of Iowa reports 107 students have COVID-19; four employees

Cedar Rapids residents, frustrated by slow official response to derecho, take care of their own

Storm chasers 'filling a void' for roof repairs after Cedar Rapids derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.