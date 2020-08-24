Police: Suspect admitted to Iowa City stabbing at convenience store

IOWA CITY — The suspect in last week’s stabbing had a history with the man he attacked, police said.

Trell T. Grant (aka Terrell Grant), 34, who is homeless, faces charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery in the Aug. 20 stabbing. Iowa City police said Grant went to Deli Mart, 1920 Lower Muscatine Road, around 11:55 p.m. Aug. 20 armed with a knife. Police said Grant immediately approached the clerk on duty and began stabbing him “quickly and repeatedly” until the clerk opened the cash register.

Grant left the scene with money from the register, but left his bag behind, police said. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police said they tracked down Grant and he identified himself in the surveillance footage. He admitted to stabbing the clerk — who suffered life-threatening injuries — and admitted entering the store intending to either stab the clerk or rob the store, police said.

Grant also allegedly told investigators he had issues with the clerk, according to criminal complaints.

Attempted murder and first-degree robbery are both Class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

