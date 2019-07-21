Search underway for swimmer after possible drowning at Palisades-Kepler State Park Saturday

Rescuers are searching for a male who was last seen swimming near the Cedar River dam at Palisades-Kepler State Park Saturday.

At about 7:30 p.m., witnesses reported the swimmer had not resurfaced after going under the water, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency agencies searched the area with boats Saturday evening but were unable to locate him. The search was suspended and resumed Sunday morning.

Authorities are withholding the name of the male pending notification of family.

On July 7, a boater later identified as Ricky Veenstra went into the Cedar River near the dam and did not resurface. His body was found two days later.