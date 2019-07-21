Public Safety

Search underway for swimmer after possible drowning at Palisades-Kepler State Park Saturday

A view of one of the look-out points along the Cedar Cliff trail Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2002, in Palisades-Kepler State Park east of Cedar Rapids.
A view of one of the look-out points along the Cedar Cliff trail Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2002, in Palisades-Kepler State Park east of Cedar Rapids.
The Gazette

Rescuers are searching for a male who was last seen swimming near the Cedar River dam at Palisades-Kepler State Park Saturday.

At about 7:30 p.m., witnesses reported the swimmer had not resurfaced after going under the water, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency agencies searched the area with boats Saturday evening but were unable to locate him. The search was suspended and resumed Sunday morning.

Authorities are withholding the name of the male pending notification of family.

On July 7, a boater later identified as Ricky Veenstra went into the Cedar River near the dam and did not resurface. His body was found two days later.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Sheriff's Office: Solon man sexually abused girl multiple times over five years

Cedar Rapids man will remain in jail pending hearing to revoke his probation after motorcycle crash

Judge resets murder trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of shooting man in vehicle

North Liberty man accused of threatening to shoot police, others

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Sculpting stories: Shifting Ground workshop connects immigrant communities with visiting artists

State and federal leaders are working on water quality

Clean water? It's going to be a while, Iowa

Final AARP forum geatures Dems' health care debate

A sign of hope and a reason to remain diligent in preventing opioid deaths

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.