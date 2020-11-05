North Liberty man accused of possessing child pornography

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, a forensic extraction of electronics belonging to 58-year-old Ricky L. Fielder showed he viewed an “image of a minor engaged in a prohibited sexual act or simulation thereof” 14 times on June 28.

A search warrant affidavit in the case shows authorities were tipped off to Fielder’s alleged behavior thanks to an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip. That tip included a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, court records show.

The tip showed that the social media website Tumblr reported to the NCMEC that on multiple occasions between November 2019 and February 2020, two images potentially depicting a child being exploited were uploaded to their servers. The tip included an IP address.

The tip also showed that the email address associated with the Tumblr account in question was rickfielder@aol.com and the user name was “imyourdaddy61-2.” Authorities said they reviewed the two images, which showed a nude 10- to 11-year-old girl. The images had “obvious sexual overtones,” police said.

North Liberty police obtained subscriber information from Mediacom associated with the IP address in the cyber tip. That information showed the IP address coming from Fielder’s address at 1312 Logan Court in North Liberty.

A search of Fielder’s residence was performed on June 30 and authorities seized multiple electronics, including cellphones, tablets, memory cards and a computer.

Fielder was arrested Nov. 4 and faces 14 counts of possession of media depicting the exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor. Each count carries a potential two year prison sentence.

