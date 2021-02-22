Public Safety

Arrest made in Iowa City shooting death

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man stands accused of a shooting death earlier this month.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, officers were called to 615 S. Governor St., No. 6 at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 12 for a report of a man being shot and killed during a robbery. Multiple people were reported to have been present during the robbery.

Police arrived and found Quincy Russom, 19, dead inside. Police said Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, a transient, was identified as being one of the people inside the apartment when Russom was killed. Police also learned the shooting had occurred more than 30 minutes before it was reported.

Hamed was found near the crime scene “within hours” of the 911 call, police said. He had items belonging to Russom, including his phone, according to the criminal complaint.

An analysis of a shell casing found inside Russom’s apartment was matched with a firearm found on Hamed, police said.

Hamed has been in custody since Feb. 13 and now faces a charge of first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by an automatic life sentence.

Iowa City Police Capt. Denise Brotherton said the investigation is “certainly not over,” and investigators continue to follow leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

