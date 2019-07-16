Police: Iowa City woman took $650,000 intended for father after mother's death

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman took more than $650,000 intended for her father the day her mother died, police said.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, on Sept. 14, 2016, 56-year-old Edith H. Hora’s mother died. That day, Hora withdrew $653,480 from her mother’s checking account and transferred it to her own personal checking account, police said. According to the mother’s last will and testament, 70 percent of the money was intended for the primary beneficiary, Hora’s father.

Police said Hora was not an account owner on her mother’s bank account and did not have the authority to withdraw the funds. Police said Hora commingled the money she took from her mother’s bank account with other accounts she controlled and also transferred more than $200,000 to her husband’s trucking business.

A warrant for Hora’s arrest was issued on July 5 and served on July 15, according to court records. She faces one count of a first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

