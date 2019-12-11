Police investigating link between Coralville, Cedar Rapids Von Maur thefts that occurred within an hour

CORALVILLE — Coralville police are working to determine if two separate thefts that occurred with Von Maur — including one that escalated into a robbery — are related.

“Two separate incidents, two separate cars, but either one heck of a coincidence or they are together,” said Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, the first incident occurred at Von Maur, 115 Iowa River Landing Place, around 3:17 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Dashay S. Rencher, 25, of Chicago, was “actively shoplifting” from the store with a juvenile. When the pair were confronted by loss prevention staff, Rencher allegedly pulled out pepper spray and threatened the loss prevention employee.

Police said Rencher and the juvenile then attacked the employee and knocked him to the ground. The pair then continued to assault the employee before retrieving the stolen items and fleeing, police said.

Rencher entered a vehicle with the juvenile and was met by a marked police vehicle, but refused to stop, police said. Instead, she sped away, cut of numerous vehicles and passed vehicles on the shoulder. Kron said Coralville police called off their chase, but Rencher and the juvenile were caught by the Iowa State Patrol.

An hour later, at 4:21 p.m., Coralville police were again called to Von Maur. This time, loss prevention staff said a woman — later identified as 28-year-old Tishana O. McDade, of Cedar Rapids — had passed a fraudulent check for $1,311.22 and left the store with merchandise. Von Maur staff also told police McDade appeared to be the same woman who committed a similar theft at the Cedar Rapids Von Maur.

McDade initially gave police false information about her identity, but her real name was eventually determined. Police said McDade admitted to passing fraudulent checks at both the Coralville and Cedar Rapids Von Maur locations.

Kron said police are continuing to investigate both incidents to determine if Rencher and McDade are somehow affiliated.

“We are certainly looking into the tie,” he said. “It would be one heck of a coincidence if both of them were up in Cedar Rapids doing the same thing and now they’re in Coralville together. We don’t have a connection yet, but we’re certainly looking at it.”

Kron said organized theft rings will work in a “circuit” and hit different locations of the same store. He said when the Coralville Von Maur sees a shoplifting incident, it’s common to hear that their Cedar Rapids and Waterloo locations were hit, too.

“They’re organized and they’ve essentially turned it into a location,” he said. “They’re just hitting stores on a circuit ... We do see that they tend to have a favorite (business), for lack of a better term.”

Rencher faces charged of second-degree robbery, eluding, reckless driving, fifth-degree theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. McDade faces charges of forgery, third-degree theft and proving false information.

Kron said the juvenile — who is not identified in criminal complaints — is also in custody.

