Iowa City man accused of Coralville thrift store robbery

CORALVILLE — An Iowa City man is accused of committing a robbery at a Coralville thrift store.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, 44-year-old Paris A. Alexander went to the A to Z Thrift Store, 102 First Ave., around 6:02 p.m. Dec. 14. Police said Alexander asked the cashier to make change and when the cashier opened the register, Alexander grabbed $35 cash from inside.

Alexander fled on foot from the store and the cashier pursued him, police said. Police said as the cashier was chasing him, Alexander indicated he had a gun and reached into his pants pocket.

An off duty Coralville police officer witnessed the pursuit and told Alexander to stop, but he refused to do so, police said. Alexander was eventually taken into custody by uniformed officers.

Alexander was arrested and faces charges of second-degree robbery, third-degree theft and interference with official acts. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

