One injured during early morning Iowa City shooting

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — One person suffered minor injuries after a gun was discharged in Iowa City early Tuesday morning.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to the 2200 block of Taylor Drive around 2:49 a.m. for a report of shots fired. There, officers found evidence of several shots fired “in and around a residence,” police said.

Police said they also found one person who suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 319-356-5276. Anyone with security cameras is also asked to review their footage and provide any relevant recordings to police.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

