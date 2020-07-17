Sheriff's Office: Tiffin teen died in Coralville Lake when no one helped

TIFFIN — Four people — three teens and one adult — were present when Noah Herring drowned in Coralville Lake on April 7.

And none of them did a thing to save the 15-year-old, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

“Any case involving the death of a young person is very difficult,” said Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel. “And then, over the course of this case, to discover we were fed false information and learned no one tried to help him was heartbreaking and very difficult.”

“We have had these discussions over the course of the case, trying to get our head around how no one can help him. Trying to understand why this happened has been a very difficult struggle for everyone involved in this case.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Herring was near the Diving Rock area of the Coralville Lake near Scales Bend Road on April 7. With him at the time were three juveniles — ages 15, 16 and 17 — and one adult, 47-year-old Scotty Harshman. At some point, Herring started to drown. Kunkel said no one present attempted to help him or call emergency responders.

Kunkel said because of the lies given to law enforcement on the onset of this investigation, they may never know exactly what happened to Herring. There is no evidence of foul play, Kunkel said.

In a Facebook message from Amber Herring, Noah Herring’s cousin, on behalf of the family, she said they were heartbroken by the events resulting in Herring’s death. The four days between when Herring went missing and finding the body were too devastating to put into words, she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that four people knew where he was and they chose not to call for help or come forward, and then actively lied during the investigation. This has lead to nothing but anger. We have had to learn how to live without Noah and are still trying to process these events and eventually we hope we can grieve his death.”

Herring was reported missing on April 8 after he did not return home the night before. Authorities said on April 10, a witness provided investigators with information that was inconsistent with the initial information given to law enforcement. Investigators eventually learned that Herring had drowned in Coralville Lake on April 7. Herring’s body was discovered on April 11.

Authorities said they conducted dozens of interviews with both juveniles and adults and executed multiple search warrants. They said the investigation was delayed due to the false information given to them by those present when Herring died.

As a result of the investigation, one juvenile faces charges of fifth-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, prohibited actions and use of an electronic communication device while driving. Two of the teens face charges of third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree theft. Harshman faces a fifth-degree theft charge as well.

Iowa law protects the identity of juveniles charged in crimes that are not forcible felonies and Kunkel said he could not speak to their charges, except that they were “applicable to the situation.” Kunkel said Harshman’s fifth-degree theft charge was related to some of Herring’s property being stolen from the scene.

Kunkel said there is no applicable charge for failing to call 911 or try to help Herring.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com