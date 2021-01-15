New trial for Marion man accused of fatally stabbing former girlfriend may not be set until fall

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marion man who won an appeal, overturning his first-degree murder conviction last year, may not be retried for his former girlfriend’s fatal stabbing until late fall.

During a brief status conference Friday, 6th Judicial District Judge Sean McPartland, along with a prosecutor and defense attorney, agreed that a trial for Gregory Davis, 30, wouldn’t be possible until October or November because Davis has a new attorney, Alfredo Parrish of Des Moines. They were also all were concerned about how long pandemic will continue and how it might delay or postpone a trial scheduled earlier in the year.

McPartland said as far as he knows jury trials will start in February but that’s up to the Iowa Supreme Court. The court had previously postponed trials until Feb. 1.

He was going to set up a scheduling conference for the attorneys in a few weeks and they could discuss possible dates, McPartland said.

Last November, in a narrow 4-3 ruling, the Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first-degree murder conviction of Davis, who claimed insanity or diminished responsibility, was charged with fatal stabbing Carrie Davis 26 times and then concealing her body in a roll of carpet for four days.

The court ruled the trial judge didn’t give an instruction to the jury for the insanity defense with the first-degree murder charge, but the instruction was included with lesser charges jurors could consider also.

The error allowed the jury to wrongly conclude that the insanity defense didn’t apply to first-degree murder, according to the court ruling.

The Linn County jury deliberated about two hours before returning a verdict, according to court records.

According to trial testimony, Davis stabbed 29-year-old Davis on Sept. 28, 2017, in the Marion home they shared. Davis then attempted to conceal her body in a roll of carpet, which authorities found Oct. 2 on a utility trailer parked outside of his parents’ vacant rental house in Marion.

The former couple shared a common last name but were not married or related, according to testimony.

Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

