Court overturns murder conviction of Marion man who stabbed ex-girlfriend 26 times and concealed her body in roll of carpet

In a 4-3 split ruling, the Iowa Supreme Court Friday overturned a first-degree murder conviction of a Marion man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend 26 times and then concealed her body in a roll of carpet for four days before it was reported.

The court ruled that Gregory Davis, 30, who claimed insanity and/or diminished responsibility, will receive a new trial because the trial judge didn’t give an instruction for the insanity defense with the first-degree murder charge, but it was included with the lesser charges the jury could consider.

The error allowed the jury to conclude the insanity defense didn’t apply to first-degree murder, according to the ruling. Davis’ lawyer provided ineffective assistance when he failed to object to 6th Judicial District Judge Sean McPartland’s decision to leave out that instruction, the ruling shows.

“This error undermines our confidence in the verdict,” Associate Justice Thomas Waterman, in writing for the majority, said.

The Iowa Court of Appeals confirmed the conviction in April, ruling they would encourage trial courts to include the reference to the insanity defense with the murder charge in the instructions, but Davis hasn’t shown the outcome would be any different with the instruction.

Associate Justice Christopher McDonald, joined by justices Dana Oxley and Edward Mansfield, in a disent, said there was no doubt the defense presented an insanity defense to the charge of first-degree murder, which the jury rejected.

The Linn County jury deliberated about two hours before returning a verdict, according to court records.

McDonald, in the ruling, includes portions of the defense’s opening statement and closing argument to show the jury was aware that they could consider insanity.

Brian Sissel, Linn County chief public defender, in his opening said Davis thought he was the devil and was also Jesus.

“I thought she was going to be resurrected and saved,” Davis told authorities, according to the ruling. “I wrapped her body like they did Christ. Voices in my head told me I was doing the right thing.”

In Sissel’s closing, he told the jury the only way they could convict Davis of first-degree murder is if they don’t believe both experts, who testified about Davis’ mental health. But the prosecution hasn’t produced any evidence to dispute those experts’ opinions, he added.

Sissel also said again in the closing if they believed the experts, then the verdict should be second-degree murder or not guilty by reason of insanity.

McDonald said the defense “unequivocally” presented the insanity defense. According to trial testimony, Davis stabbed 29-year-old Carrie Davis 26 times on Sept. 28, 2017, in the Marion home they shared. Davis then attempted to conceal the body in a roll of carpet, which authorities found on a utility trailer Oct. 2 parked outside of his parents’ vacant rental house in Marion.

The former couple shared a common name but were not married or related, according to testimony.

During closing arguments, Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden told the jurors this was first-degree murder because Davis made a conscious decision to use a weapon.

“He had time to think about what he was going to do with the weapon,” Vander Sanden said. “His mind telling his arm and hand to bring that weapon down on Carrie.”

Vander Sanden asked asked the jury to consider Davis’ actions after her death. He made the rational decision to conceal the crime. Davis even contemplated suicide and left a signed confession.

“I stabbed Carrie Davis in a vicious attack four days ago when I was on drugs and was possessed by the devil,” Davis said in the note, according to testimony. “She is in the trailer. She was the love of my life.”

Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

