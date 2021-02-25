Suspect charged in 10-year-old shooting death of Dexter Meeks

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 10-year-old shooting incident that killed 22-year-old Dexter “Big Ham” Meeks.

Court documents show Mykel Allan Roberts, 29, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempt to commit murder and going armed with intent after he allegedly shot and killed Dexter Meeks and attempted to kill Dexter’s brother Andrew Meeks.

Police said Dexter Meeks was shot in the early morning hours of June 26, 2011 near the front door of his apartment at 211 15th Street SE. He died later at a Cedar Rapids hospital.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots just before officers swarmed the scene.

The criminal complaint, filed with the Linn County District Court on May 11, 2020, states Roberts told authorities he went to Meeks’ apartment with the intention of killing his brother Andrew Meeks, but when Roberts shot at the brothers he ended up killing Dexter Meeks.

A warrant for Roberts’ arrest was issued May 12, 2020, according to court records.

Andrew Meeks was shot and killed six years later on July 2, 2017 in Cedar Rapids — six days after the six-year anniversary of his brother’s slaying.

Police said Andrew Meeks and another man were shot outside the Walmart on Edgewood Drive in southwest Cedar Rapids. The two men were found inside a car that crashed near a loading dock after the shooting, police said.

Andrew Meeks died at the hospital hours later. He was 26 years old.

Quarzone Martin, 28, was convicted in 2017 of second-degree murder, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent in Andrew Meeks’ death.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

However, that conviction was overturned last summer by The Iowa Court of Appeals and Quarzone was granted a new trial.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Jordan Schier said Roberts was found in California. He was awaiting for some criminal charges to get resolved. Court documents show Roberts was in custody at Wasco State Prison in Wasco, California, though it is unclear why he was incarcerated.

Roberts made his initial appearance in Linn County District Court Thursday morning where bond was set at $3 million cash only.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com