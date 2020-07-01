Court overturns conviction for Cedar Rapids man accused of fatally shooting one man, seriously injuring another

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Court of Appeals overturned a Cedar Rapids man conviction of fatally shooting one man and seriously injuring another during a drug deal, and granted him a new trial based on a judge’s error during trial.

The appeals court said 6th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady shouldn’t have included a jury instruction informing them that Quarzone Martin, who claimed self-defense, didn’t report the use of deadly force to authorities and that he got rid of the gun after the shooting. It was a violation of Martin’s Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Martin, 28, was found guilty by a Linn County jury in December 2017 of second-degree murder, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Martin was convicted of fatally shooting Andrew Meeks, 26, and seriously injuring Johnny Moore Jr., 30 at the time, both of Cedar Rapids. Testimony showed Martin was armed when he met Meeks and Moore in the west side Walmart parking lot on July 2, 2017. The three men were all in a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Moore testified Martin shot them during a drug deal over Xanax pills. There was a dispute over Martin, who was selling the pills, shorting Meeks and Moore on the number of pills they agreed to buy.

Moore said Martin got out of the car at one point and then got back in and was armed with a gun. Martin shot Meeks, who was in the driver’s seat and then turned and shot Moore, who was in the back seat.

Meeks, who still had the car in drive and accelerated after shots were fired, crashed the car into a guard rail in the parking lot, according to testimony. Martin then left the scene before police arrived.

Testimony showed Meeks and Moore were not armed.

During the trial, the defense argued Meeks and Moore tried to rob Martin and he was forced to defend himself. Martin also testified he was being beaten by Meeks and that Meeks tried to shove him out of the car and he had to defend himself.

The appeals ruling stated the Iowa Supreme Court recently ruled that a jury instruction implementing the provisions of the law, 704.2B, regarding use of deadly force and authorizing an inference of guilt in a murder case because the defendant failed to make a report to authorities “unconstitutionally penalizes the defendant’s silence and is therefore improper to use in all cases,” according to the ruling.

Martin’s attorney objected to the jury instruction which contained the provisions of 704.2B but Judge Grady allowed the instruction.

According to the ruling, a reversal is required unless error was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt. The court couldn’t say there wasn’t harmless error in this case because “there is not overwhelming evidence of Martin’s guilt or that he did not act in self-defense.”

Martin was serving up to 50 years in prison.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said Wednesday his office would ask the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to review this appeal and provide some clarification on the self-defense provision.

