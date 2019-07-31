Multiple trucks stolen during Johnson County crime spree

IOWA CITY — A Hope House resident is accused of stealing multiple trucks during a June crime spree.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:45 p.m. June 30, 25-year-old Michael J. Vogel, who is serving probation for first-degree theft at the Hope House residential facility in Coralville, broke a window at Berg Auto Sales, 4165 Alyssa Court SW in Iowa City, and entered the business. Once inside, authorities said Vogel used “a large metal device” to break through the drywall and move throughout the business.

While inside, Vogel stole two computers and a drill. He also entered a truck and drove it from the interior of the business to the exterior, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Vogel then took a second vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, and left the business in it.

Criminal complaints show Vogel took the stolen Silverado to a residence in the 3600 bock of 500th Street Southwest in Riverside. Authorities said Vogel parked the truck in the driveway and stole a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 registered to the Sharon Telephone Company. From there, Vogel drove to Earl’s Radiator, 1416 E Ave., Kalona, and took a truck belonging to a customer there, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the stolen Dodge Ram contained items taken from Berg Auto Sales. Investigators were able to identify Vogel through fingerprints left at Berg Auto Sales and surveillance footage taken from a nearby business.

Vogel has been arrested and faces two counts of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and one count each of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; operate a vehicle without the owners consent, third-degree theft, and third-degree criminal mischief, all aggravated misdemeanors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Court records show Vogel — who has a lengthy criminal history in Iowa — was committing thefts at other businesses in Johnson County earlier in the day. Coralville police said Vogel stole a cooler from Scheels, 1461 Coral Ridge Avenue, around 2 p.m. June 30. Approximately 10 minutes later, Vogel showed up at Menard’s, 2605 Naples Ave., according to Iowa City police. There, police said Vogel hid merchandise in a cooler, then tried to walk out without paying. Store employees followed Vogel to a nearby gas station, where he dropped the items — valued at $830 — and fled on foot.

Vogel was already in custody for the Scheels and Menard’s thefts at the time of his arrest for the truck thefts, according to jail records.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com