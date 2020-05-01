Public Safety

Morning assault on woman in Iowa City reported, the second similar assault this week

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)

IOWA CITY — For the second time this week, Iowa City police are investigating a morning assault on College Street.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers responded to the area of 1500 E. College St. around 8:15 a.m. Friday for a report of an assault. The alleged victim told police they were grabbed from behind by a man armed with a knife. The victim was able to fight off the attacker.

Police said the alleged assailant fled on foot west on College Street and the north on Pearl Street before the victim and witnesses lost sight of him. He was described as a thin man with short hair, approximately 6’2” and wearing a dark hoodie and face covering.

Friday morning’s assault was similar in nature to one reported Wednesday morning. In that case, the victim reported being grabbed from behind by a man around 8:10 a.m. in an alley near 515 E. College St. The attacker ran east after the assault.

Anyone with information on the assault or who was in the area at the time is asked to call investigator Ronnie Gist at 319-356-5284 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers to report a tip anonymously.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Third suspect arrested in connection with shooting death at Cedar Rapids Kum & Go

Former Linn County deputy sues county and sheriff for harassment he endured from co-workers

How does a city stop gun violence in a pandemic?

1 woman killed, another injured in early morning shooting in NW Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New coronavirus cases in Iowa hit another record

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 1: EntreFEST switches to digital format

Linn County in negotiations with the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust to manage Dows Farm

TestIowa isn't living up to its promise

County attorney: Reprehensible editorial played 'race card' against Iowa police

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.