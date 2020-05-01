Morning assault on woman in Iowa City reported, the second similar assault this week

IOWA CITY — For the second time this week, Iowa City police are investigating a morning assault on College Street.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers responded to the area of 1500 E. College St. around 8:15 a.m. Friday for a report of an assault. The alleged victim told police they were grabbed from behind by a man armed with a knife. The victim was able to fight off the attacker.

Police said the alleged assailant fled on foot west on College Street and the north on Pearl Street before the victim and witnesses lost sight of him. He was described as a thin man with short hair, approximately 6’2” and wearing a dark hoodie and face covering.

Friday morning’s assault was similar in nature to one reported Wednesday morning. In that case, the victim reported being grabbed from behind by a man around 8:10 a.m. in an alley near 515 E. College St. The attacker ran east after the assault.

Anyone with information on the assault or who was in the area at the time is asked to call investigator Ronnie Gist at 319-356-5284 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers to report a tip anonymously.

