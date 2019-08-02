Marion man sentenced to 50 years in fatal shooting of AnnaElise Edgeton

CEDAR RAPIDS — The mother of 18-year-old AnnaElise Edgeton, who was fatally shot last year, said Friday during her killer’s sentencing that what happened in those moments change her family’s life forever, and it still keeps her awake at night.

Lori McMann was “shattered” that morning Jan. 13, 2018 when they made a frantic drive to the Shamrock Apartments after finding out Kyler Junkins, 20, of Marion, entered Edgeton’s home with a gun and killed her.

The heartbroken mother didn’t have the words to express her feelings. She loved her daughter with her “whole heart and soul.”

“I have to figure out how to live without her,” Lori McMann said.

Edgeton’s father, Ted McMann, before his statement, showed a photo of his daughter at age 7 to Junkins and his family in the courtroom, saying she was “outspoken person and she didn’t care what anyone thought of her but at the same time, she was so caring and giving.”

He also thanked Marion police investigators and the Linn County Attorney’s Office and the people who provided tips in the case to “bring justice for Anna.”

Ted McMann ended his statement by telling Junkins he wanted him to imagine the most physical pain he could and then “times that by a thousand.” He wanted him to think of that.

Junkins, originally charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, pleaded in June in Linn County District Court to second-degree murder.

He admitted to fatally shooting AnnaElise Edgeton, a 2015 Metro High graduate and a certified nursing assistant, on Jan. 13 in her home at the Shamrock Apartments, 316 Jacolyn Dr. SW.

He also admitted he had intent to cause her death.

Junkins, in a statement read Friday by his lawyer, Sara Smith, apologized the family, saying he can only imagine what he has put them through with this loss. He also apologized to the court the time and expense he caused.

6th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady followed the plea agreement and sentenced Junkins to up to 50 year in prison. Junkins also pleaded earlier to second-degree burglary in a different case and that 10 years will run concurrently to the murder sentence. Junkins will have to serve 35 year before being eligible for parole.

Grady also ran those sentences consecutively to Junkin’s 12-year sentence on firearms and drug convictions in federal court. Junkins will serve the remainder of the federal sentence first before serving the state court sentences.

Junkins was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Edgeton’s estate or her heirs.

In other statements made by family members, Karen Wintringer, her aunt, said her niece was robbed of seeing her dreams come true because of this “senseless act.” She wanted to know if this “puny, weak and coward” individual have any remorse and she hoped he never sees daylight again.

Amanda Hawkins, in a statement, said Edgeton was her little sister — the “spunky girl who was sensitive and extremely loving.” She is “incredibly sad” her sister never got to be a mother and she’s angry because her sister and “best friend” is gone.

A search warrant unsealed last year showed the apartment where Edgeton lived with her husband, John Maskewit-Edgeton, appeared to have been broken into when police found Edgeton dead on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her upper chest.

Edgeton’s parents told police their son-in-law was a drug dealer and they felt his drug activities contributed to their daughter’s death, court documents showed.

Maskewit-Edgeton admitted to investigators he dealt drugs and also used marijuana and Xanax.

Investigators, in the court documents, interviewed another man who said Junkins made comments about robbing Maskewit-Edgeton and shooting a woman during the robbery.

Allen W. Miller, 18, of Marion, and two unnamed juveniles — a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male — also have been charged in the fatal shooting. Each were charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.

Junkins pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court to one count each of possession of a firearm by a drug user and distribution of cocaine and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com