Cedar Rapids man pleads in fatal shooting of AnnaElise Edgeton

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man pleaded Thursday to a lesser charge in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in 2018 at the Shamrock Apartments.

Kyler Junkins, 20, originally charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, pleaded in Linn County District Court to second-degree murder. He admitted to fatally shooting AnnaElise Edgeton, a 2015 Metro High graduate and a certified nursing assistant, on Jan. 13 in her home at the Shamrock Apartments, 316 Jacolyn Drive SW.

Junkins also admitted he had intent to cause her death.

Edgeton’s parents and several family members attended the hearing Thursday. They declined to make a statement following the hearing.

Junkins also had family or friends in the courtroom.

A search warrant unsealed last year showed the apartment where Edgeton lived with her husband, John Maskewit-Edgeton, appeared to have been broken into when police found the woman dead on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Edgeton’s parents told police their son-in-law was a drug dealer and they felt his drug activities contributed to their daughter’s death, court documents showed.

Maskewit-Edgeton admitted to investigators about dealing drugs and he also used marijuana and Xanax. Investigators asked him who broke in and killed his wife. He gave them two stories about someone breaking into their apartment, beating him and robbing him, and then another incident where a man had punched his wife. Both happened several months before the shooting and neither man was Junkins, according to court documents.

On Jan. 13, Emily Edgeton, Maskewit-Edgeton’s sister, and her boyfriend, Conner Nye told investigators many people knew Maskewit-Edgeton’s drug distributing because he posted it on social media, court documents showed. It’s also known that he kept money and drugs at the Jacolyn Drive home.

Investigators, in the court documents, interviewed another man who said Junkins made comments about robbing Maskewit-Edgeton and during the robbery he shot a woman.

Investigators also found photos of Junkins under the name “Gucci Garcia” on Facebook that show him with two handguns and several photos of him on Instagram under the name “Kyler Garcia,” holding a handgun.

Allen W. Miller, 18, of Marion, and two unnamed juveniles — a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male — also have been charged in the fatal shooting. Each were charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.

Sixth Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady, during the hearing, said Junkins waived his right to appeal as part of the plea agreement.

Junkins faces up to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before being eligible for parole, Grady said. This sentence will run consecutively to the 12 year sentence Junkins is serving on federal firearm and drug charges, also as part of the plea agreement.

Junkins also faces a pending burglary charge, which he plans to plead to, and that charge will run concurrently to this murder charge.

Junkins pleaded last July in U.S. District Court to one count each of possession of a firearm by a drug user and distribution of cocaine.

In the federal case, a 17-year-old was with Junkins at his Marion residence March 28, 2017, when Junkins unintentionally fired a .22 caliber rifle, hitting the teen in the abdomen, according to the plea agreement. Junkins admitted to “accidentally” shooting the teen and led investigators to the rifle that he hid under his neighbor’s shed.

He also admitted to distributing cocaine on Jan. 15, 2018, according to the plea. The next day, Junkins went to the Marion Police Department for questioning and was arrested. He told investigators he had three firearms at his Apache Drive residence — a .22 caliber rifle with the stock sawed off and obliterated serial number, a .22 caliber revolver and another rifle — that were later seized by police.

A specially trained Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives agent examined the .22 rifle used in the shooting and determined it had been modified with a silencer.

Allen W. Miller, 18, of Marion, also was charged in the shooting with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact. His trial is set July7.

Two unnamed juveniles — a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male — also were charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact. No details on their charges have been made public.

Judge Grady also ordered Junkins to pay $150,000 in restitution to Edgeton’s estate or her heirs.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 2.

