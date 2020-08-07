Jerry Burns sentenced to life for killing Michelle Martinko in 1979

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Martinko family lived under a shadow without answers for 39 Christmases.

“Shock, anguish and horror” was felt when her family first learned 18-year-old Michelle Martinko was killed Dec. 19, 1979, John Stonebraker, her brother-in-law, said Friday in a videotaped victim impact statement during the first-degree sentencing of Jerry Burns, 66, of Manchester.

Stonebraker and his wife, Janelle, Martinko’s only sister, live in Florida and were unable to attend the hearing.

Stonebraker, in his statement, said he will never forget Janet Martinko calling them early Dec. 20 after she had identified the “bloody, torn, broken body of her beautiful daughter. She wasn’t crying so much as gasping, choking. She could hardly speak.”

It was the most “grief-stricken anguish” he had ever heard.

The post arrest investigation provided the answer after all these years of who and why someone killed her. It lies in a “deeply selfish, lifelong personal need. A need Mr. Burns kept hidden all is adult life. Until now,” he said.

The law cannot punish Burns for the damage he had done to her family or the “terrible shock, shame, pain and devastation” inflicted on the innocent lives of his own family. He is sad for the Burns family and wanted to “wish them well.”

But Burns will “forfeit his freedom forever and die alone. His mark on the world, and the sum of his life, will be a short notice, saying ‘Convicted Martinko murderer dies in prison,’” Stonebraker bluntly said.

Before 6th Judicial District Judge Fae Hoover sentenced Burns to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Burns, who never showed any emotion during his trial, gave a short statement.

Burns said “somebody else” stabbed Martinko that night. He didn’t know who or why. Burns then turned towards his family, sitting in the courtroom, and thanked them for their support.

Burns maintained his innocence in pretrial hearings and throughout the trial.

His wife and other close members of his family were allowed to attend the sentencing but the seating was limited to allow for social distancing in the courtroom.

On the other side of the aisle, there were also several friends of Martinko in the courtroom.

The hearing was livestreamed because of limited seating in the courtroom to allow the public to view the sentencing, which had intense public interest.

Leon Spies, Burns’ lawyer, before the judge went to sentencing, made a motion for a new trial, arguing many of the same issues that were ruled upon before trial but also said that his private investigator had uncovered new evidence in the case that wasn’t discovered until June.

A retired music teacher, Kathryn Birky, of Swisher, who taught private piano and organ lessons, said she had a regularly scheduled lesson with Martinko in the Westdale Mall the night of her fatal attack, Spies said.

According to an affidavit, Birky, in a phone interview with an investigator who works for Spies, said she had been giving organ lessons to Martinko in 1979 at “Carma Lou’s House of Music” in the mall. Martinko had lessons between 8:30 and 9 p.m., Birky said.

Birky said she recalled Martinko was dressed up that night and said she came from a musical banquet, according to the affidavit. Martinko always came to her lessons alone but may have had someone waiting for her outside the mall.

Birky also noted that Martinko should have had two organ books and an assignment book with her after leaving that night.

The investigator said Birky said the lessons were once a week and although she wasn’t sure what day of the week they had those, she recalled the last lesson was the night Martinko was killed.

Spies, in his motion, said the evidence of a regularly scheduled music lesson gives credence to the possibility that her attacker was familiar with her routine. He waited for her at the mall and apprehended her in the parking lot. He could have disposed of the music books or they were dropped somewhere the police didn’t search.

Spies said if the defense had this evidence at trial, there is a reasonable probability that jurors would have come back with a different verdict.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said this information wouldn’t have changed the verdict. He pointed out that Martinko’s sister and brother-in-law said Martinko didn’t take organ lessons; Carma Lou’s House of Music wasn’t in Westdale; and none of the many witnesses who testified at trial about seeing Martinko at the mall that night never mentioned it.

He also said it was difficult to believe that law enforcement never came across this information in the nearly 40 years of investigation. Not to mention her parents never reported it.

Hoover, who had reviewed Spies’ written arguments and Maybanks’ resistance before the hearing, quickly denied the motion for a new trial. She affirmed her rulings made before and during trial regarding the defense’s motion.

She also this new evidence could have been discovered before trial with “due diligence” but it still wouldn’t have changed the results of the trial.

Maybanks, in asking Judge Hoover to sentence Burns to life, said this verdict and sentence will not only give closure and peace to the family and many friends of Martinko that have waited four decades for justice, but it also provides “enormous relief” to the entire community.

Maybanks said it’s likely nobody will ever know why Burns committed this heinous crime.

“Mr. Burns will have the rest of his life to ask for forgiveness and beg for mercy on his soul, but if he doesn’t, at least he won’t get to ‘block it out’ anymore. Because this moment has finally come. This is the moment of reckoning for him and the moment, long awaited, of resting peace for Michelle.”

Burns’ trial attracted national attention because the cold case was solved after 39 years, due in large part to DNA evidence and genetic genealogy. He was arrested Dec. 19, 2018 — on the anniversary of her death.

Martinko’s body was found in her parents’ Buick, which was parked near J.C. Penney at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids. She went to the mall to get a coat her mother had put on layaway.

The teen was stabbed 29 times, according to testimony. A pathologist said the fatal stab wound was to her heart and that she bled to death.

Burns DNA profile was developed from Martinko’s black dress with DNA from Brandy Jennings, a distant cousin, found in the GEDmatch database, which is public. Investigators then narrowed down family trees of great grandparents to a first cousin and then Burns and his two brothers. The brothers were eliminated as suspects.

Testimony showed Burns was the major contributor of the profile — less than one in 100 billion of unrelated individuals would have the same profile, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminalists said.

