Jerry Burns found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Michelle Martinko

Jerry Burns has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Michelle Martinko.

The Martinko family reacted with tears of relief at the verdid. The son of Jerry Burns and the rest of his family also cried, although they were also quiet and still in their reaction to the news.

Burns will be held without bond. Sentencing has not been set, yet. The Burns family then left with defense attorney Leon Spies, who would then be able to tell them what comes next.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman released a statement following the verdict: “For nearly 40 years, police officers and investigators showed tenacity and dedication to finding the person accountable for this tragic death. With the assistance and direction of the Linn County Attorney’s Office, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was able to make an arrest, and now the verdict today helps bring closure to a case that has haunted our community for decades,” Jerman said in the statement. “For Michelle’s family and friends, we know that the pain of losing a daughter, sister, or friend will never go away. You and Michelle will forever be in our thoughts and we are eternally grateful for your support, trust, and confidence over the many years.”

Today marked the 9th day of the trial for Jerry Burns, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979. Police found the 18-year-old’s body in her parents’ Buick parked at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids. The defense and prosecution finished up their closing arguments Monday and it was announced the jury had reached a verdict soon after.