Man robbed after woman pepper sprays face, two men jump him, Iowa City police say

IOWA CITY — A weekend robbery is under investigation.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to First and Muscatine avenues at 7:48 p.m. Saturday for a report of a robbery. Officers met with a man who said he had been approached at Kum & Go, 2303 Muscatine Ave., by a woman claiming she needed help getting into a nearby residence.

Police said the man followed the woman to an alley south of the 2200 block of Muscatine Avenue, where he was pepper-sprayed by the woman and then jumped by two men. The man then was robbed, police said.

Police said the man had minor injuries. The woman was described as wearing a blue sweatshirt and pink cloth mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com