Linn County Sheriff's Office employees face disciplinary action after harassment investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County Sheriff’s Office employees will face disciplinary action — but not termination or demotion — for their role in harassing a colleague.

According to a news release from Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner, on June 26, a sheriff’s office employee assigned to the Linn County Correctional Center filed a harassment claim with the county’s human resources department. The employee — whose name is not included in the news release — reported being harassed for using parental leave authorized by the federal Family Medical Leave Act.

Gardner said upon learning of the allegations he reminded all sheriff’s office employees of the county’s Workplace Harassment Policy.

“I reiterated that I took the policy seriously and expected Sheriff’s Office employees to do the same,” Gardner said in the news release.

After consulting with Linn County Human Resources Director Lisa Powell, Gardner hired Cincinnati, Ohio-based attorney Douglass E. Duckett to conduct an investigation into the incident. Duckett is a trainer in human resources and labor relations and has been hired by the county in the past to conduct training for employees, Gardner said.

On July 17, Gardner informed sheriff’s office employees about the complaint and pending outside investigation. A week later, Duckett arrived in Cedar Rapids in order to interview the complainant and others involved in the allegations. The interviews took place over several weeks due to scheduling issues, Gardner said. A total of 24 employees were interviewed as part of the investigation.

Gardner said he received a verbal summary of the investigation on Aug. 23 and, after speaking with Duckett and Powell, determined anti-harassment training would benefit the department. Gardner said employees were given three weeks earlier this month to complete an hourlong, online anti-harassment training video assignment.

The completed investigative report was given to Gardner on Sept. 18.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“(Duckett) confirmed that some employees did engage in inappropriate behavior targeting the deputy who used leave,” Gardner said.

The harassment was attributed to a “perfect storm” in which the Linn County Correctional Center had been understaffed and employees were forced to work multiple 16-hour shifts during the week, including on their days off.

“Having the employee add to the number of vacant shifts added to the already overwhelming workload, even though taking the leave was clearly his right to do so,” Gardner said.

Gardner said Duckett’s report did not recommend demotion or termination of any sheriff’s office employee. Gardner said some employees will face “formal disciplinary action,” though that action was not disclosed in the news release. The “correction action” will include in-person anti-harassment training conducted by Duckett in late October, Gardner said.

Both the report and disciplinary action will remain confidential, Gardner said.

Gardner also said Duckett’s investigation uncovered “less than professional behavior” on a single shift at the Linn County Correctional Center which will also be addressed with disciplinary action and remedial training.

The cost of the investigation — not including the training scheduled for October — is $34,765.70 and will come out of the sheriff’s budget.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com